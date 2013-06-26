How to Keep Your Tabs, Address Bar Visible in IE 11

By default, the "modern" incarnation of Internet Explorer 11, which comes with Windows 8.1, hides your address bar and list of tabs as soon as you load a new web page. Sure, you can get them back by right clicking or swiping up from the bottom of the screen, but what if you want to see the current URL and open tabs list all the time? Fortunately, a simple settings change allows you to keep your IE 11 navigation tools on screen 24/7.

1. Launch Internet Explorer 11 in the Windows 8.1 Modern UI.

2. Select Settings from the Charms menu.

3. Click Options in the submenu that appears.

4. Slide "Always show address bar and tabs" to on.