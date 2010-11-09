Hasbro's ViewFinder for iPhones Makes Us Wonder if 3D is Just For Kids

Toy giant Hasbro recently announced plans to bring 3D to iPhones and iPod touches through their new handheld device, the My3D. This binocular-shaped toy comes with a slot for sliding in your Apple device. Looking through the eye-piece gives the viewer a 3D-like effect. Hasbro promises the device can deliver a 360-degree experience with 3D gaming, virtual travel experiences, and entertainment content for both children and adults.

Hasbro's device will have plenty of new content to work with, including what's expected from the 3D television networks of Discovery, Sony, and IMAX that are scheduled to debut next year. Also, 3D apps will be available in the App Store, you may be able to find virtual travel experiences, like the one being made in collaboration with LA Inc., the Los Angeles Convention and Visitors Bureau, to create visits to the Wax Museum and the Santa Monica Pier. Whether adults want to hold up a viewfinder with their iPhone inside to watch these has yet to be seen.

The Associated Press reports that the device will be shown to investors this Tuesday and that it will be priced for $30.

via Yahoo Finance via Pocket-lint