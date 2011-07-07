Gateway ID47 Squeezes 14-inch Screen into 13-inch Chassis

Look ma, no bezel! Less is more with the Gateway ID47, a laptop that manages to shoehorn a 14-inch display into a compact chassis. The edge-to-edge glass look is pretty stunning, and you have your choice of two color options: Infinity Blue Liquid and Brushed Platinum. The lid is aluminum, and there's a black trackpad that extends all the way to the edge of this 4.6-pound system. In other words, the ID47 is a looker.

Above the keyboard is a swooping speaker that's powered by Dolby Audio. But this thin-and-light has more than just audio oomph. The ID47 is powered by a second-generation Core i5 processor, and the 6-cell battery should provide up to 8 hours of endurance. This notebook will start at $699. Gateway also announced the 15-inch NV55. Get all the details and check out the gallery below.

The NV55 features AMD's new Fusion APU, which combines the CPU and GPU on a single chip. This, according to AMD, will provide increased graphics performance without affecting battery life (too much). Its 6-cell, 4,400-mAh battery should provide up to 4 hours of runtime. The NV55 will start at $529; for that, you get a 1.4-GHz AMD Quad-Core A6-3400M APU, 4GB of RAM, AMD RAdeon 6520G graphics, and a 500GB hard drive.

Both notebooks will come with USB 3.0 ports, as well as Gateway's social media button, which gives users instant access to their Facebook, Twitter, and Flickr accounts, and a Gateway MyBackup button, which does pretty much what it says. Preloaded software will include Nook for PC, Adobe Flash Player 10.1, Adobe Reader, WildTangent Demo Games, Skype, Norton Online Backup, and Microsoft Office 2010.

Gateway ID47H02u ($699 config)

Processor: 2.3-GHz Intel Core i5-2410M

RAM: 4GB DDR3

Display size/resolution: 14 inches/1366 x 768

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 3000

Hard drive size/speed: 500GB/5,400-rpm

Ports: Two USB 2.0, one USB 3.0, HDMI

Webcam: 1.3-MP

Battery: 6-cell, 6,000 mAh

Size: 13 x 9 x 0.85-1.13 inches

Weight: 4.6 pounds

Gateway NV55S05u ($629 config)