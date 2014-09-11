GIV Mobile Gives Away Blue Phone and Charitable Donations

GIV Mobile, the most humanitarian and generous of the smartphone carriers, is ready to bring you a unique Android smartphone in the Blu Advance 4.0. You can pick up this Android 4.2-powered handset for free, if you buy two-months of service.

The niche carrier donates 8 percent of every bill to the charity of your choice including Storycorps, Wounded Warrior Project, The Conservation Fund and many other services. But that doesn't mean you don't have a quality phone. Under the hood, the 4-inch Blu Advance sports a 1.3-GHz CPU with 4GB of storage and a 5-megapixel camera. If you need more storage space, you can add up to a 32GB microSD card.

GIV Mobile is the brainchild of PTEL Mobile, one of the larger no-contract phone providers in the U.S., but the service runs on T-Mobile's network. Through the carrier you can also pick up the Samsung Galaxy S5 or the HTC One.