Gigabyte U2442 Brings High-End Nvidia Graphics to the Ultrabook

Ultrabooks with Intel's 3rd Generation Core Series processors may be good enough for productivity tasks, but we wouldn't recommend playing "Batman: Arkham City" on them. Fortunately, you don't have to choose between a thin, lightweight notebook and one with strong graphics performance. While it's not marketed as a gaming rig, the new Gigabyte u2442 14-inch Ultrabook comes with an optional Nvidia GT640M graphics chip, but weighs a reasonable 3.5 pounds while measuring just 0.7 inches thick. 

The notebook comes in three main configurations: the entry-level U2442C that has a 1366 x 768 display, integrated graphics and a 2.5-GHz Intel Core i5 CPU; the U2442V that uses a 1.9-GHz low-voltage Core i7 CPU with a 1600 x 900 display and integrated graphics; and the U2442N, which has the 2.5-GHz Core i5 with a 1600 x 900 screen and the Nvidia GT640M chip. All versions have a wide selection of ports including full-size HDMI, Ethernet, SD card reader and USB 3.0 slots.

We got a first glance at the U2442 at Cebit in March, but today in Taipei we had a chance to take a somewhat more detailed look at the U2442V, which looks identical to the U2442N but doesn't have the same discrete graphics/CPU under the hood. We really like the Tron-esque blue keyboard backlight, the silver-colored chassis and the bright, colorful screen. We also love the back area behind the hinge which houses two different vents, one each for the CPU and the GPU. A Gigabyte rep says the vents help the notebook stay cool even under load.

We're really looking forward to testing a U2442N in real-world scenarios where we can see how it plays HD video and games, but for now, it looks promising. Check out the video and gallery below for a closer look at the U2442.

Avram Piltch

The official Geeks Geek, as his weekly column is titled, Avram Piltch has guided the editorial and production of Laptopmag.com since 2007. With his technical knowledge and passion for testing, Avram programmed several of LAPTOP's real-world benchmarks, including the LAPTOP Battery Test. He holds a master’s degree in English from NYU.