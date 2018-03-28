Get the XPS 13 w/ QHD LCD for $999

Stylish, powerful, and now sporting an 8th-generation Intel processor, the XPS 13 is our favorite all-purpose laptop. So naturally we're beyond psyched to see that the Microsoft Store is temporarily slashing the price of the QHD touchscreen model by a whopping $549.

Currently priced at $1,549 via Dell's website, you can now get the QHD XPS 13 for $999 at the Microsoft Store.

Buy on Microsoft Store

In addition to the 3200 x 1800 touch display, this configuration also packs a 1.8GHz Core i7-8550U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Simply put, this is a powerful XPS configuration that we'd recommend for almost every scenario — even gaming.

At 2.7 pounds, the XPS 13 can be taken anywhere. It's stylish enough to go from boardroom to neighborhood cafe all in the same day. Connectivity-wise, you get everything from USB Type-A ports to a Thunderbolt 3 port and an SD card slot.

In our tests, the 1080p, non-touchscreen XPS 13 9360 lasted a whopping 16 hours. This model's QHD touchscreen might eat into that epic battery life, but you should still expect better-than-average battery performance from this laptop.

It's worth mentioning that there is a new XPS 13 9370, but the differences are mainly cosmetic and shouldn't prevent you from enjoying this spectacular deal.