Windows 10 October 2018 Update Is Here: How to Get It

Windows 10's next big update is here. At its Oct. 2 Surface event, Microsoft announced that the Windows 1o October 2018 update is available today for all Windows users.

Credit: Microsoft

New October update features include a shared Clipboard feature as well as an improved Notepad.

Microsoft kicked off its keynote by emphasizing that it wants its software to help users get more organized, allow them to stay more present in their real lives, and enjoy more seamless connectivity between their Android and iOS devices and PCs.

How to Get the Windows 10 October Update

According to Microsoft, you'll be prompted automatically to install the latest Windows update once your machine is deemed ready. But if you want to get the update ASAP and prefer the manual route, simply click on your Windows task bar and search for "Check for Updates." Once you've opened the Windows Update screen, click the Check for Updates button.