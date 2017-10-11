Get the Inspiron 13 Touch with Intel's 8th-Gen CPU for $686

The 2017 Dell Inspiron 13 7000 Touch is an affordable 2-in-1 that proves you can get good performance, design, and quality for your money.

Now, Dell has taken that machine, fitted it with Intel's new 8th generation processor, and dropped its price by $144. That makes the new $685.99 Inspiron 13 the second most affordable laptop we've seen with Intel's new kit. In fact, it's just a few bucks over a now-expired deal we saw on the Acer Swift 3 with 8th-generation processor for $665.

The refreshed Inspiron features a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Although we haven't tested this specific system, we've tested the Core i5-8250U processor that this machine is based on. In our lab tests, which included a similarly configured laptop, the new chip was up to 76 percent faster than its predecessor, the Core i5-7200U CPU. That's due to the fact that the new CPUs double the number of physical cores from two to four.

This deal expires October 12 at 8am ET, so if you want a 2-in-1 that provides more punch than your typical convertible, the new Inspiron 13 appears to be a great place to start.