Killer Deal: MSI Gaming Laptop with GTX 1060 Now $619

Gaming on a budget is no easy feat, but if you're searching for an affordable gaming laptop we've got great news.

For a limited time, Newegg has the MSI GV62 8RE 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop on sale for $769. Even better, use this $150 rebate to drop its price to $619. That's $430 off its regular $1,049 price and the least expensive GTX 1060-based laptop we've seen. In fact, it's $80 cheaper than the least expensive GTX 1060 laptop we saw during Black Friday. To sweeten the deal further, Newegg is throwing in a free Nvidia Fortnite: Counterattack Set. This $49 bundle includes 2,000 V-bucks.

Buy on Newegg

The MSI GV62 packs a 2.3 GHz Core i5-8300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD with 128GB SSD, and a GTX 1060 graphics card with 3GB of dedicated memory. In our MSI GV62 8RE review, we found that the laptop offers a comfortable keyboard, solid performance, and decent audio output. Its battery life could be better — it lasted just over 2 hours — but most gaming laptops are power hogs due to their discrete graphics, so we recommend that you stash a Crave PowerPack or similar battery in your bag as a backup.

Overall, the GV2 8RE is a powerful, VR-ready gaming laptop PC that's perfect for cash-strapped gamers. Just keep in mind that Newegg's deal ends tonight.