Get the 4K HP Envy 15t with 1TB SSD for $1,090

The HP Envy 15t offers the rare marriage of a 4K display and 1TB PCIe SSD. That highly desirable, yet expensive, combination normally makes this laptop unaffordable for the average shopper.

However, for a limited time HP is slashing the $1,700 laptop's price to $1,099.99. Even better, you can use coupon code "EMRY9599" to save an extra $10 and drop the final price to $1,089.99. That's $610 off and an incredible deal if you want a future-proof laptop.

In addition to the 4K touch display and 1TB SSD, the 15.6-inch laptop also houses a 2.7-GHz Core i7-7500U processor coupled with 12GB of RAM. The premium features don't end there because you also get Bang & Olufsen speakers.

Buy on HP

For connectivity, there are three USB ports, one USB Type-C port, HDMI, and a multi-format card reader.

Also worth noting is that you can get the HP Envy 4520 AIO Printer for $29.99 when you purchase this (or any) HP laptop. The AIO is currently selling for $70 on Amazon, so you're saving an extra $40.