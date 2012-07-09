Fujitsu Announces Windows 8-Ready Stylistic Q702 and LifeBook T902

The invasion of Windows 8-ready machines has begun. Fujitsu today announced two new products, the Stylistic Q702 business hybrid tablet and the LifeBook T902 convertible tablet PC, designed specifically for use with Microsoft's upcoming operating system.

Powered by either Intel's Ivy Bridge Core i3 or Core i5 processor, the 11.6-inch Stylistic Q702 (pictured above) weighs 1.88 pounds and features both USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports, SD/SDHC expansion slots and an HDMI port. Adding to the Stylistic's processing power are its Intel HD Graphics 4000 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Strap on the optional keyboard dock and the Stylistic gains an additional USB port, Ethernet jack, VGA port, and up to 9 hours of battery life. Storage options for the Stylistic include both a 64GB or 128GB mSATA SSD.

The Fujitsu LifeBook T902 is a convertible tablet notebook that provides users with more versatility than the Stylistic, but weighs significantly more. The 13.3-inch convertible comes packed with either an Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 or Core i7 processor; up to 16GB of DDR3-1600 RAM; a built-in modular bay for use with a secondary battery, HDD or optical drive; spill-resistant keyboard and touchpad and a host of security features.

Both devices will launch with Windows 7 professional, but were developed with Windows 8 in mind. The Stylistic Q702 and LifeBook T902 will launch in Q3 of this year and with starting prices of $1,099 and $1,899, respectively.