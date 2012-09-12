Ford Sync AppLink Adds MLB.com At Bat App in Time for Playoffs

Ford's Sync AppLink system has added a new app that should keep MLB fans happy for the remainder of the season. The automaker announced that the MLB.com At Bat app for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch is now compatible with AppLink.

Users who install the app will now be able to connect their iOS device to their Sync AppLink-enabled vehicle and control all aspects of the app using Sync voice commands. “The combination of Ford’s award-winning connectivity system SYNC AppLink and MLB.com At Bat will give baseball fans an unprecedented opportunity to keep track of their favorite and rival teams while on-the-go,” Sync AppLink product manager, Julius Marchwicki said.

With Sync AppLink, users can pull up schedules for every major league team, get up-to-the-minute scores, as well as listen to all home and away radio broadcasts for every team including the World Series. Want to jump to a team's audio feed, just tap the Sync button and say the team's name. Need to jump out of the car and don't want to miss any of the action, just say, "pause," and the game will pause for you. Say, "play," to pick up where you left off.

MLB.com At Bat costs $9.99 for a full season of action, or $2.99 per month. Since the regular season is just about over, we'd suggest signing up for a month to get in on baseball's post season action.