Embrace+ Smart Bracelet Flashes Colors for Smartphone Notifications

Smart watches may not be for everyone, but that doesn't mean you can't get helpful and wearable tech. The new Kickstarter-project, Embrace+ smart bracelet for Android and iOS lights up in different colors to alert you of various smartphone activity.

This bracelet works in tandem with an Android and iPhone app to notify you when you have an incoming call, text, email or app notification. Users can choose what they'd like the Embrace+ to notify them of, and what color you'd like each notification to flash. The smart bracelet has the capability to set notifications for incoming calls (for a specific contact or groups), texts, email, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Skype, Tumblr and Twitter, as well as Calendar alerts, an alarm or timer, low battery and phone out of range.

Embrace+ has a lightweight design, and is available in three sizes and three different designs: Topaz, Beryl and Opal. Users can set a particular notification to blink a specific number of times, the duration of each blink and the speed and lighting intervals. In addition, notifications can flash one or two colors, as well as vibrate with each blink. Plus, users can customize their Android or iPhone app with skins and colors. Even better, the bracelet is waterproof and supposedly will work for 10 days on a single charge.

The bracelet is a Kickstarter project for now, and funding ends on March 23. If Embrace+ reaches its $220,000 goal, backers will expect to receive their smart bracelet in June. And then we can all head off to the rave.