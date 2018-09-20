Here's the Best Dell XPS 13 Deal We've Seen Yet

Despite being a part of Dell's premium line of laptops, XPS notebooks go on sale pretty often.

However, this week's XPS sale stands out from previous discounts we've seen. First, it's across the entire XPS 13 9370 series, including the base model, which has previously been excluded from Dell sales.

Buy on Dell

In addition, you can use coupon code "50OFF699" to lower Dell's current sale prices. The result: some of the best XPS prices we've seen so far this year.

If you're looking for the lowest price possible and don't need too much horsepower, the base XPS 13 is selling for $849.99 ($119 off) via coupon "50OFF699". It's the most affordable XPS 13 9370 we've ever seen. It packs a 2.2GHz Core i3-8130U processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

Mainstream users should opt for the step-up model, which includes a 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for $1,149.99 ($119 off). This config won our Editors' Choice award and it's one of the best laptops on the market. Keep in mind, however, that this model was $1,069.99 back in July, so although it's on sale, we've seen it for slightly less before. (It likely won't hit that price again till the holidays).

Dell's XPS sale has no expiration date, but it's bound to end sooner than later.