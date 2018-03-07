Dell's All-Purpose Inspiron 15 7000 Now $650

The Inspiron 15 7000 is an all-purpose laptop that packs a formidable amount of power at a wallet-friendly price.

Buy on Dell

Originally priced at $959, Dell is offering its revamped Inspiron for $829.99. Even better, you can use coupon code "180MORE" to drop its price further to $649.99.

The aluminum-clad notebook weighs 4.4 pounds and its frame is reinforced by magnesium alloy, which gives it an overall sturdy feel. It sports a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS Infinity Edge LCD, 1.8GHz Core i7-8550 quad-core processor, and 8GB of RAM. Normally, at this price you'd get a 128GB SSD or even a 1TB HDD, but Dell manages to squeeze in a 256GB SSD without inflating the laptop's price.

As far as connectivity, you get all the basics like an SD card reader, HDMI, Ethernet, and USB ports.

It lacks the dedicated graphics of the Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming Edition, but the machine's 8th-generation Core i7 CPU should still be able to tackle popular titles when played at medium settings.

Dell's coupon is set to expire March 13.