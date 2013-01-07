D-Link Debuts Gaming Router 5000, SharePort Go Plus Router

D-Link is coming into CES 2013 with a couple of new wireless networking devices that are sure to please both gamers and media consumers alike. First on the docket is the company's new $269 802.11ac D-Link Gaming Router 5000 (DGL-5500L). This wireless beast features intelligent bandwidth allocation via its built-in GameFuel with StreamBoost QoS engine. The feature, according to D-Link, helps ensure that Web-connected games run smoothly and without lag by automatically prioritizing bandwidth in their favor, making the Gaming Router 5000's roughly 1.3Gbps connection speeds even more formidable.

The router's SharePort Mobile app also allows users to wirelessly stream media including videos and music from a connected USB device such as a portable hard drive to both Android and iOS devices. Simply connect their USB storage device to the router, download the app and just like that, you're watching the latest season of "Dr. Who."

D-Link's other device, the SharePort Go Plus (DIR-508L), is what the company refers to as a "travel router," and lets users stream media to multiple wireless devices. Users can plug a thumb drive or portable hard drive into the SharePort Go Plus' USB port or insert a media card into the unit's SDXC Card slot and, like the Gaming Router 5000, begin streaming videos and audio to their Android or iOS devices via the SharePort app.

In addition to its media sharing capabilities, the SharePort Go Plus is also available with an optional USB Camera Module complete with an internal microSD Card. The camera, which connects to the SharePort, allows users to instantly record and stream video directly to their smartphone or tablet. D-Link says the standard SharePort Go Plus will cost $119. Adding the USB Camera Module to the mix will cost you a grand total of $169.