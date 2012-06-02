Computex 2012 Preview: Amazing Ultrabooks, Self-Destructing SSDs

Each June, many of the world's leading tech companies gather in Taiwan's capital city to showcase their latest wares. Like the Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas, Computex Taipei features a show floor with thousands of booths along with a series of keynotes from industry luminaries and a string of product announcements.

We'll be on-location in Taipei to cover all the excitement, from the first press conferences on Monday, June 4th to the major announcements in the days that follow. As always, there will be some surprises, but here's what we're looking forward to:

Ivy Bridge Ultrabooks: With Intel unveilings its low-voltage 3rd Generation Core Series CPUs at the end of May, a flood of new lightweight laptops featuring the processors should arrive over the coming weeks. We've already reviewed the ThinkPad X230 and the ASUS Zenbook Prime UX31A, but we expect to see a number of new entries on display in Taiwan. We're particularly excited to see the 2.15-pound, 11-inch Gigabyte X11, which was announced a few days ahead of the show.

No-Name Tablets: Because Computex is a huge show for ODMs (Original Design Manufacturers) whose products later get sold and rebranded under other names, we expect to a number of tablets and possibly even some notebooks from manufactures like Malata and Compal. Many of these devices will come to the U.S. under other names.

What We Don't Expect to See at Computex 2012

Surprisingly, Computex does not attract many handset makers, even those which are based in Taipei. We reached out to major manufacturers HTC, LG, Samsung, and Nokia, all of which told us that they don't plan to have a major presence or product releases here.

Many of the world's largest PC vendors also miss the show. We don't expect to a see anything new here from Dell, HP, Lenovo, Toshiba, or Samsung. However, we'll see some really exciting notebooks from the likes of ASUS, Acer and Gigabyte.