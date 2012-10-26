Cloud Atlas Enhanced E-book Boasts Bonus Footage, Cast Interviews

One of the most-anticipated films of the year, "Cloud Atlas" will have thousands flooding to the big screen to see stars from the likes of Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, Tom Hanks and Susan Sarandon upon its release on October 26. But few were aware that the film is based off of a novel by David Mitchell, and even fewer are aware that Random House released an enhanced e-book just in time for "Cloud Atlas'" premiere.

The epic adventure/drama, which follows the stories of six people in six different places at six different points in time (because that's not confusing at all), shows how connected each character is to each other. With the storyline bouncing around frequently, viewers are bound to have a few questions after the film ends. However, reading the novel first (or after) might help. In addition to the novel, the enhanced e-book features behind-the-scenes production footage as well as never-before-seen footage, and interviews with the author, directors (Tom Tykwer, Andy Wachowski and Lana Wachowski) and actors, who discuss both the novel and the film. "Cloud Atlas: Enhanced Edition" is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and iTunes for $12.99.