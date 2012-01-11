Case-Mate's Spring 2012 Collection Flaunts Eye-Catching, Funky Smartphone Cases

If you're sick of winter, and are longing for the colors of spring, Case-Mate's new 2012 line of smartphone cases will brighten your day, literally. The accessory maker introduced nearly 100 cases in its new collection at CES 2012 in Las Vegas, but a few stand out from the pack, including this Brazil Papagaio iPhone 4/4S case that makes us smile.

According to the company, the Spring 2012 collection targets women, in part because female consumers purchased almost double the number of cases from the brand in 2011 as they did in 2010. And these cases let the owner, female or not, show off their style whether they simply want a pop of color or dare to go all out with a bold, funky design.

For active users who crave a stylish yet durable protective cover, the Phantom elite tough case ($50) is the answer to your prayers. The two-piece, triple-ply iPhone 4/4S case features a hard inner frame surrounded by two layers of silicone and protected by a front snap-on screen. The Phantom is made of DuoFlex and PolyCore materials and is available in four color combinations.

Among the more playful cases, the "Brazil" collection features bright, quirky butterfly, tree frog and parrot textured silicone designs, while the "Sweets" collection will hit the spot for dessert lovers with its adorable cupcake, ice cream cone and lollipop raised silicone designs. Cases in these collections are on sale for $30. The POP! ID cases ($40) combine fashion with functionality with their contrasting color combinations and credit card slots. And the Kayla Mini ($60) supplies sophisticated protection with its leather case, magnetic closures and interior credit card slots. Check out the gallery for more pics.

Prices on the Spring 2012 cases range from $25 to $160.