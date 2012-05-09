Cadillac Offering Concierge Service, New iPad With CUE Equipped Cars

To help acclimate new users to its CUE (Cadillac User Experience) telematics system, Cadillac has announced it will begin providing every customer who buys an XTS or ATS luxury sedan or SRX crossover with access to a personal concierge. The program will consist of 25 customer representatives who will provide service similar in scope to Apple’s Genius Bar or Best Buy’s Geek Squad to Cadillac customers.

[Cadillac CUE Infotainment System Test Drive]

If that’s not enough for you, how does a new iPad sound? Cadillac says customers who purchase the company’s new top-of-the-line XTS sedan will be given an iPad, complete with 12 “how-to” videos explaining how to perform tasks using CUE.

In addition to the customer service representatives, the automaker says dealerships will begin hiring two specialists to help handle any questions regarding the CUE system. A CUE iPad app, which will mimic CUE’s user interface, is also in development to help specialists provide customers with additional training and support.

Cadillac says it is also training its OnStar Service advisors to provide customers with assistance using CUE as well. The automaker is reaching out to customers through social media, providing them with the opportunity to ask questions about CUE.

The CUE system is available in Cadillac’s XTS, ATX and XRS vehicles.