Braven BRV-X Speaker Prepared for Camping and Charging Gadgets

Some gadgets aren't built to withstand the rigors of the wilderness. Braven's $229.99 BRV-X Bluetooth speaker is an exception. The speaker has IPX5 certification meaning that it's splashproof and weatherproof. It's also shockproof thanks to the rubber overmolding and the high-impact plastic casing. Similar to the Braven BRV-1, the octagonal BRV-X can take a serious licking and keep on ticking.

The BRV-X should get more than 12 hours of wireless play, according to Braven and the built-in 5200 mAh battery . The speaker may also be used to charge smartphones and other devices via USB. As with most Bluetooth devices, you can expect to get a range of approximately 33 feet.

Whether you're in an office or at a campsite, the BRV-X should deliver loud rich audio thanks to the custom HD audio drivers. There should be a reasonable expectation of booming lows from the passive bass radiator. But if that's not enough sound for you, you can always wirelessly pair another BRV-X with the TrueWireless technology for stereo sound. The speaker also has NFC so listeners can quickly pair their devices and get the party started.

Braven's also included an Outdoor mode which delivers a louder sound to accommodate the open-air environment. The BRV-X has speakerphone capabilities and is compatible with Facetime, iChat and Skype. No word on availability, yet.