BlackBerry Names Alicia Keys Global Creative Director

The newly renamed BlackBerry not only revealed its new operating system, and two new handsets during its launch event, it also announced that Grammy Award winning singer Alicia Keys will now serve as RIM's Global Creative Director.

Keys was introduced at the tail end of the event by BlackBerry CEO Thorsten Heins. She said that she is going to be working with developers, retailers and carrier partners to spread the gospel of BlackBerry. Keys also said her role will be very hands-on and that she will work to make the BlackBerry brand more open to female smartphone users.

Keys has a new album out and is one of the most respected and popular names in the music industry, especially among younger users. The pairing makes sense for a company that is struggling to reshape its image from that of a stodgy business-only organization to one that is both business-friendly while still managing to be hip.

Does the announcement make you more likely to switch to BlackBerry 10?