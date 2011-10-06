BlackBerry Messenger for Android Spotted Again

It's no secret that RIM is getting cozier with Android, but could the company really let its ace in the hole migrate to it? TechnoBuffalo was tipped off by an anonymous RIM staffer with images of the vaunted BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) running on an Android development phone. The tipster reports that is indeed BBM on an Android phone and even went so far as to comment on the veracity of images TechnoBuffalo had posted earlier that were initially debunked.

While BBM on Android would be welcomed with open arms by the numerous users who cast aside their BlackBerry for an Android phone, why would RIM give up the one exclusive feature that's almost universally beloved by its users? It's still possible that the images are fake, but the tipster sounds convincing, even going so far as to say that BBM for Android could be released at the BlackBerry Developers Conference that's taking place October 18-20.

via TechnoBuffalo