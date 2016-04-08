Best 9.7-inch Apple iPad Pro Cases

Apple's new iPad Pro offers all the goodness of the original in a smaller size. The 9.7-inch screen is the same size as the iPad Air 2, but it's so much smarter. The True Tone display automatically changes the screen color based on your environment. The tablet features a powerful 12-megapixel camera, and it lasted nearly 11 hours on a charge, which is fantastic. It also supports the Apple Pencil and gets its own smaller Smart Keyboard. When you pay $599 for such a sleek machine, you want to protect it, right? These cases can do just that.

ProCase Leather Stand Folio

Available in black, blue, brown or red, the ProCase Leather Stand Folio features a composite leather exterior and a soft interior. The elastic holder on the side will finally give you a convenient place to store your Apple Pencil, while a pocket on the back can hold papers. The four rubber strips on the magnetic lid allow you to prop the 9.7-inch iPad Pro into various horizontal positions for easy viewing of movies.

Luvvitt Clear Grip

Show off your new 9.7-inch iPad Pro's rose-gold finish with pride, but still keep it protected from bumps and scratches by outfitting it with the Luvvitt Clear Grip case. Made of thermoplastic, the flexible case features reinforced corners with air-cushion protection. A lip surrounds the screen's bezel to help save the screen from scratches, while ridges along the side help you keep your grip.

Griffin Survivor All-Terrain

The Griffin Survivor All-Terrain is tested to provide military-grade protection for the 9.7-inch iPad Pro. The silicone, polycarbonate and PET exterior work with the screen shield to save the tablet from 6.6-foot drops onto concrete. It also offers protection from dust, sand, rain and a wide range of temperature shifts. Plus, the kickstand means easy, hands-free movie-watching.

IVSO Keyboard Case

If you've decided the Apple Smart Keyboard isn't for you, you may still be enticed by the IVSO Keyboard Case. Made of leather and lined with microfiber, this case comes with a detachable Bluetooth keyboard and a kickstand. The company says it will last up to 60 hours on a charge, and takes about 3 hours to power up.

Speck StyleFolio

You can set the stylish Speck StyleFolio to prop up your 9.7-inch iPad Pro at a variety of angles. A clasp closure keeps the lid firmly in place, while the soft lining protects the screen against scratches. All your ports remain accessible, and the slim profile won't add too much bulk. This same case can fit the Apple iPad Air 1 or 2 as well.

Speck iGuy

Because your child will also want to play with your 9.7-inch iPad Pro, you'll want to pick up a kid-friendly case such as the Speck iGuy. Made of flexible EVA foam, this case stands up on its own two feet, and the little arms let junior relate to his new friend.

Peralta Scarlett Sleeve

Some folks can't imagine covering their new 9.7-inch iPad Pro in a second-skin-like case, but that doesn't mean they want to be reckless with their tablet. The Peralta Scarlett Sleeve might just be the solution. This colorful sleeve fits the tablet, and has room for the Apple Smart Keyboard and Pencil. The ballistic nylon exterior is treated to repel liquid.

Catalyst Case

Just in time for beach season, it's time to invest in a case that will keep your 9.7-inch iPad Pro safe from water. The Catalyst Case is rated to survive in up to 2 feet of water and should survive a fall of up to 4 feet on dry land, but hopefully the grippy sides will keep you from dropping it in the first place. The integrated screen protector still offers full access to the Touch ID and remains sensitive to the Apple Pencil inputs.

Waterfield Designs Suede Jacket Sleeve

On the exterior of this stretchy ultrasuede sleeve, you'll find a mesh pocket for taking your power cord, earbuds, keyboard and pencil on the go. It's compact and protected enough to slide into a backpack or purse while still protecting the iPad Pro's 9.7-inch screen. Pull tabs on the side and bottom make it simple to slide the tablet in and out.

Incipio Tuxen Folio

The Incipio Tuxen Folio comes in black, gray, pink or teal. The faux-leather front cover, which magnetically closes, is lined with microsuede. The polycarbonate hard shell snaps into place, while still maintaining access to all the ports and buttons. With some origami-like folding, you can bend the Tuxen into various shapes that will keep your iPad at whatever angle you want.