Belkin Announces USB 3.0 Cables, ExpressCard

2010 appears to be the coming out party for SuperSpeed USB (aka USB 3.0) as an increasing number of manufacturers offer products with the zippy 5Gb connection built in. Belkin joins the bash with the announcement its new line of USB 3.0 devices, which includes an ExpressCard add-on and a pair of cables.

The $79.99 SuperSpeed USB 3.0 ExpressCard adds two USB 3.0 ports to your notebook after popping it into an available slot. TheSuperSpeed USB 3.0 Premium A-B cable and microUSB 3.0 Premium cable ($39.00 for the 4-foot version, $49.00 for the 8-foot version).

Belkin's new USB 3.0 devices are expected to be available for purchase in April. Now all that's needed are notebooks that fully support the new breakthrough speeds. Right, Intel?