Blackberry's BBM App Draws 20 Million New Users

Blackberry released an official BBM (Blackberry Messenger) app for iOS and Android last week in an attempt to reignite the once-popular messaging service. The plan paid off, as BBM has gained 20 million new users after just a week on the App Store and Google Play.

According to Blackberry, the BBM service has grown to 80 million monthly active users after last week's surge. The BBM mobile app is free to download, which likely prompted many nostalgic users who had switched to other platforms to give the messaging service a second chance.

Blackberry Messenger debuted as a built-in feature for Blackberry handsets, allowing users to send instant messages without using up cellular data. BBM users have unique PIN codes that are used to reach one another, and texting addicts can use the service to send emoticons, pictures, and voice notes.

While BBM is exploding, the Blackberry brand is in a state of flux. Blackberry handsets have fallen in popularity compared to Apple and Android devices, and the company is open to a potential buyout.

It's too early to tell if BBM's resurgence will last, though the prospect of free texting might keep more than a few users around. If you're looking to get in on the BBM craze (again), you can check out our tutorials for iOS and Android.