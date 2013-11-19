Draw Music on Your iPhone with AUUG Motion Synth Controller

Why strum a guitar when you can swing your phone around? Launched today on Kickstarter, AUUG Motion Synth is a controller that attaches to an iPhone 4s, 5, 5s, 5c or 5th generation iPod so artists can use it like a paintbrush to create and edit music. Starting at $68, the Motion Synth will come with an AUUG grip, a companion app and access to the AUUG cloud, assuming the company reaches its fundraising goal of $50,000.

Looking like a metallic exoskeleton for your phone, the 1.6-ounce case sports a hinged lid with cut-out windows that activate the companion AUUG app to manipulate different sound effects through finger taps. On its own, the app doesn't create sound, but controls other music programs that have instrument databases. You can use AUUG to play notes in a diatonic scale through the instrument you've selected in a separate app such as GarageBand. It also tracks your movements through your phone's motion sensor, then converts that data to information that changes your music's pitch, key and other effects.

AUUG can also control other instruments such as synths or vocal harmonizers to add effects to the output in real time. In a video, musicians used AUUG to modulate notes, add harmonies and echo effects in real time by pressing on the screen and waving their phones around.

You get access to preset sounds and effects through the AUUG cloud, which can be downloaded to your iOS device. As you create waves with your sound and motion experiments, you can also upload the fruits of your labor onto the cloud to share it with fellow AUUG musicians. The controller is compatible with amplification systems via a standard 3.5mm TRS audio cable.

The team is looking to raise $50,000 to produce and refine the AUUG grip, as well as the app interface, and with 29 days to go, the project has yet to get the support of any backer. AUUG is also seeking early user feedback on Kickstarter to make sure the device meets the needs of musicians. If you've ever wished you could feel your music with your body, the AUUG Motion Synth might provide the engagement you need to take your music to another level.