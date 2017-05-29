The Asus ZenBook Pro UX550 Could Put MacBook Pro to Shame

Asus's new ZenBook Pro UX550 is designed to give the 15-inch MacBook Pro a serious run for its money. Starting at just $1,299 this 15.6-inch laptop is available with Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti graphics, an Intel Core i7 H-series (quad-core) CPU and a 4K, 15.6-inch display that covers 100 percent of the sRGB gamut.

The UX550 is just 0.74 inches thin and weighs a mere 3.97 pounds, which is a bit thicker but the same weight as the MacBook Pro. Asus's laptop uses its added girth to include a full suite of ports, including HDMI-out, two USB 3.0 connections and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. Apple users get stuck with four Thunderbolt 3 ports only.

Like several other recent Asus laptops, the ZenBook Pro UX550 uses the company's NanoEdge bezels to give it a very high screen-to-body ratio. Despite its light weight and thin dimensions, the ZenBook Pro packs in a generous 73 Whr battery which promises up to 14 hours of battery life. Asus says the laptop can charge to 60 percent capacity in just 49 minutes.

Its Harman Kardon speakers are tuned by Harman Kardon, which Asus says is 2.5 times louder than competing notebooks.

Asus didn't announce a release date for the ZenBook Pro UX550 or precise specs for the base model.

Photo: Craig Ferguson/Laptop Mag

