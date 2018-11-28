Editor's Choice Asus ZenBook 13 Now Just $706

One of Asus' most striking laptops is on sale again. Amazon has the Asus ZenBook 13-inch Laptop (UX331UA) for $705.99. The laptop traditionally sells for $800, so you're saving $94.

Although it was $6 cheaper on Black Friday, this Editors' Choice machine is still an absolute steal at this price, which is its second-lowest of the year.

Buy Asus ZenBook 13 on Amazon.com

The ZenBook 13 is compact and ultra-thin, which makes it easy to take on the road. It features a 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. This translates into solid performance for your productivity or entertainment needs.

The Editor's Choice Asus ZenBook 13 is also a great MacBook alternative thanks to its svelte body. Amazon's deal is only for a limited time, so act fast if you want a powerful laptop that looks as good as it performs.