Asus VivoBook Flip 14's Screen Will Wow You With Colors for Under $800

These days you can find quality 2-in-1s for under $800 and laptops of all kinds with full HD screens for under $500. However, if you want a notebook screen with truly vibrant color, you usually have to spend well over $1,000. Starting at $799, Asus's convertible VivoBook Flip 14 TP410 has a brilliant 1920 x 1080 display that's designed to reproduce a full 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut.

In our brief time staring at a few demo units of the VivoBook Flip 14, colors like the haunting green in a picture of Northern Lights or the red blue tiles on the Windows Start menu really popped. The 2-in-1 comes bundled with an active stylus so you can do more than just stare at the screen; you can draw on it.

Thanks to its narrow, NanoEdge bezels, the Flip 14 packs a 14-inch display into a chassis that might otherwise accommodate a 13-inch panel. At 12.9 x 8.9 x 0.75 inches and 3.5 pounds, the VivoBook Flip 14 doesn't try to outslim more expensive 2-in-1s such as Asus's own ZenBook Flip S. However, it's more than light enough to carry anywhere.

On the inside, the Flip 14 is available with up to a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia 930MX graphics. It will come with a variety of storage options, including a 1TB hard drive and 256GB SSD combo. Asus's 2-in-1 leaves room for plenty of ports, including three traditional USB ports, one USB Type-C connection, HDMI out and an SD card reader.

The Flip 14 should be available sometime in Q3.

Photo Credit: Avram Piltch and Laptop Mag

