Act Fast: Asus ROG Gaming Laptop $200 Off

Good news if you've been looking for a affordable, yet decent gaming laptop. Best Buy currently offers an early Black Friday Laptop deal that puts a couple of Benjamins back into your pocket.

For a limited time, you can score the Asus ROG Zephyrus GA502 for $999 at Best Buy. Normally, this gaming machine would set you back $1,199, so that's $200 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this gaming-specific laptop and one of the best laptop deals we've seen yet.

It's also $100 cheaper than Walmart's current sale price for this same configuration gaming PC.

It features a 15.6" 1080p IPS display, a 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q GPU.

Buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus GA502 for $999 from Best Buy

In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502 review, we were impressed by its thin and light design, solid graphics performance, and above-average battery life. Although we were underwhelmed by its dim display and lack of webcam, we gave it an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars.

While the Zephyrus G is technically in the budget tier of the Zephyrus line, it's still incredibly stylish.

At a mere 4.5 pounds, the Zephyrus G is thinner and lighter than the Dell G5 15 SE (5.6 pounds) and the Lenovo Legion Y7000 (5.3 pounds). In performance tests, the Zephyrus G juggled 40 Google Chrome tabs, five 1080p YouTube videos, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider simultaneously without skipping a beat.

Thanks to its GTX 1660 Ti GPU, the Zephyrus G also blazed through Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Highest, 1080p) at 36 frames per second.

The MSI GF63 8RB (4.2 pounds, 14.1 x 10 x 0.9 inches) is the lightest of the bunch, but the Zephyrus G is still slimmer.

Now, under $1,000, the Zephyrus G is a solid option if you're on a somewhat flexible budget and want strong graphics performance, good battery life, and a solid pair of speakers.