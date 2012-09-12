Apple iPhone 5: World's Thinnest Smartphone, LTE, A6 Chip, 1136 x 640-Pixel Screen

Apple says it's really easy to make phones that are bigger, but the iPhone 5 is the world's thinnest smartphone. Available for Sprint, Verizon, and AT&T, the iPhone 5 measures just 7.6 mm thick and weighs a mere 112 grams. The iPhone 5 also sports a best-in-class 4-inch display with 1136 x 640-pixel resolution, an A6 processor with 20 percent better performance and 4G LTE speeds. All of this will be available September 21 in a 16GB version for $199, 32GB for $299 and 64GB and $399.

Here's a quick look at all the new features.

A6 Processor: 2X faster CPU, 2X faster graphics 22 percent smaller.

7.6 mm (0.3 inches), 112 grams (3.95 ounces), 20 percent lighter.

4-inch 1136 x 640 pixel Retina Display; OpenTable and CNN have updated their apps.

5th row of icons. Lets you see more of web when surfing safari. calendar shows more entries. See five days instead of three.

Older apps run at same size but there are black borders on either side.

New 4G LTE data. There's a single chip for voice and data. Dynamic antenna can automatically switch between different networks.

iPhone 5 supports 2.4-GHz and dual-channel 5-GHz, offering up to 150 Mbps

New camera design is 25 percent smaller with 8-MP sensor. New dynamic low light mode and there's a sapphire crystal lens to protect it. A next-generation ISP enables noise reduction, better low-light performance and faster photo capture. 40 percent faster.

The camera has a new panorama mode that's not only easy to use but creates 28-megapixel photos.