Americans Want To Ditch Technology For Real Life Social Interaction

We've seen technology make online social interactions more and more life-like; more human than human, some might say. But nothing beats the real thing. A new survey finds that most Americans plan to reduce their use of technology and social media in favor of face-to-face interaction.

The survey of 1,000 people, commissioned by disposable partyware maker Chinet, found that 62 percent of respondents said they would strive to reduce the use of technology in favor of spending more time with friends and family.

The vast majority of respondents (92 percent) also said that they use digital communications for at least one form of traditionally in-person interaction, such as asking someone out on a first date, getting advice on a big decision or playing a board game. But while connections are made online all the time, only 11 percent of online connections led to face-to-face interaction in the past three months for respondents.

So it's pretty understandable that people miss the human touch. Of things that were missed the most from real world interaction, 86 percent of respondents missed spending time together in a meaningful manner, while 84 percent said missed the warmth and satisfaction derived from being with people. However, does want lead to action? That remains to be seen as most of us shuffle along with our faces inches from our phone's screen.

