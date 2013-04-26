10 Weirdest Social Networks

Facebook, for many, is so five minutes ago. Young people are flocking to Instagram and Vine, but those are already going mainstream. What you need is a social network that’s on the fringe. Fortunately, there’s a digital community for every type of person, hobby and obsession you can imagine, and some are odder than others. I mean really odd. Check out these 10 doozies.

Brony2

A "Brony" is a man who is a fan of the My Little Pony franchise — and yes, there is a social network for that. The site bills itself as a place where “you can find other bronies, pegasisters and ponyfans online.” While I’m not a pegasister, I do think back fondly on my childhood Saturday mornings spent watching the TV show. However, that does not inspire me to go here to make friends, nor read up on the latest news about the show, view fan art or participate in the polls on the site. I also have no plans to "Brohoof" things (instead of liking them, as one would do one Facebook), but I can see how some might want to do so.

More: 10 Best TV Apps

Lost Zombies

Just like Hansel, zombies are so hot right now. Lost Zombies is a “zombie themed social network whose goal is to create a community generated zombie movie.” The site was founded in 2008, and the group stopped accepting new video submissions for the movie in 2008. However, to my knowledge, the movie was never released and the community goes on. Members of Lost Zombies create profile pages where they can submit photos and videos and take part in chat discussions. The group did create a book called “Dead Inside,” which was released in September 2011. For the true “Zpoc” fans, you can grab the paperback for $15.54 or $7.99 for a Kindle e-book.

More: Feet on with Zombie's Run!

The Bear Club

“What’s Your Teddy Done Today?” is the big question that The Bear Club hopes to answer for the community. This site is for teddy bears and their adult "Pawtners." Your teddy bear can join a clan based on a cartoon/fictional bear personality so he or she can chat and share with like-minded teddies. There is also a teddy bear accessories store. Paddington and Winnie the Pooh are so jealous right now.

More: 10 Gadgets and Apps to Keep Your Kids Safe

Vampire Freaks

As a die-hard "Truebie," I can get behind this group, but I must admit it’s pretty strange. There are 1,727,537 self-proclaimed freaks on this network for all things industrial goth. In addition to offering a digital music store and a clothing store, users can sign in through Facebook to create a profile for themselves or their band. On VampireFreaks, you can read members' journals, or join a "cult" such as Hogwarts or MOD. And, of course, there’s a chat room and message boards.

More: V Moda True Blood V80 Headphones Hands-On

Mullet Passions

Who doesn’t love some business in the front and party in the back? This girl, that’s who. That said, everyone deserves love; even mullet-sporting singles and “those with the taste and style to appreciate these unique trendsetters.” On MulletPassions' free dating and social network, you can browse the Mullet Groups section to find members based on the style of their mullet. Options including classic, mudflap and spiky. You can also search for members who enjoy wrestling, country music and monster trucks. Get 'er done!

More: 10 Best Fitness & Workout Apps

FurNation

Even "furries" disagree on the exact definition of the furry subculture, but most would agree it includes people who feel some sort of emotional connection with an animal persona. FurNation caters to 6,787 such folks through this invite-only social network. Guests can chat with members, however. Members can post classifieds, which are much more like forum posts filled with furries seeking guidance on their "fursonas." You can also join furry-friendly groups such as “Colorado Furries” or “Hungry Furs.”

More: 10 Wildest Cellphones of All Time

Line for Heaven

Get in line for the afterlife on this all-inclusive religious social network. LineforHeaven is for anyone who wants to get in the great one’s good graces. When you upload a photo to your profile, your virtual “soul” appears in line. Move up the line by earning karma points by confessing sins, supporting charitable causes, inviting friends to join the network and blessing others on the site. I’m sure keeping track of karma is exactly how to garner the good kind, right?

More: 7 Digital Afterlife Services to Prepare for Your Death

Juggalobook

What started as a network for fans of the band Insane Clown Posse has degenerated into a drugged-out and violent underground of the social world that’s more than 10,000 strong. The interface of Juggalobook is a complete Facebook duplicate, with a few key changes. Instead of liking things, you “Whoop Whoop.” And instead of male/female gender identifiers, you’re a Juggalo or Juggalette.

More: 10 Best Music Apps

Couple

Shouldn’t social networks be ... well ... social? Couple, previously known as Pair, is a network exclusive to two people. I suppose I can see how this would be useful for the revoltingly schmaltzy couple that can’t go 20 minutes without texting, calling or Facebook poking. Available as an app for iOS or Android, Couple lets users schedule dates, keep joint shopping lists and Thumbkiss. Yup, that means both open the app and put their thumbs to the screen at the same time, matching the patterns on the screen.

More: Pair for iOS Review

A Small World

Evidently, the superrich don’t just rub elbows at country clubs. A Small World bills itself as a private community of 850,000 “internationally minded people from around the world.” Members must be invited by someone within their own circle so they can exchange travel advice, find jobs and connect with fabulously wealthy new friends. But that wasn’t enough exclusivity for this group. Recently, A Small World purged thousands of accounts to “protect the integrity of its membership.”

More: Most Expensive Smartphones on Earth