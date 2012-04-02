iAlarm Clock Docks Reviewed: Wake Up with Your iPhone or iPad

Sure, you can use your iPhone as an alarm clock, if you don't mind waking up to its mediocre speaker. A new generation of alarm clock docks turn your iPhone or iPad into the nerve center of a high-fidelity wake-up system and stereo. Some of these models come with dedicated apps that makes it dead simple to set your alarm, and one of them can even rattle your nightstand. Read our reviews to find out which iOS alarm clock delivers the right mixture of design, features and performance for the right price.

Gear4 Renew SleepClock

With a built-in sensor that detects when and how you're sleeping, Gear4's Renew SleepClock puts a interesting spin on the alarm clock dock formula.

Read our Gear4 Renew SleepClock Review

iLuv Vibro II

iLuv's Vibro II is a good-sounding iPhone alarm clock that features a versatile app and an accessory tailor-made for heavy sleepers.

Read our iLuv Vibro II Review

Edifier Tick Tock Dock

The Edifier Tick Tock Dock is an alarm dock with a funky design, but is that enough?

Read our Edifier Tick Tock Dock Review

iHome iD50 Alarm Clock

iHome's iD50 offers quality audio and a built-in speakerphone, and it offers three separate apps to get the most out of this alarm clock dock.

Read our iHome iD50 Alarm Clock Review

Philips DC390 Docking System

The Philips DC390 alarm clock dock is an audio powerhouse, and can dock your iPhone and iPad at the same time.

Read our Philips DC390 Docking System Review

Stem Innovation Time Command

Stem's Time Command alarm clock dock for iOS devices can wake you with music and your lamp.

Read our Stem Innovation Time Command Review