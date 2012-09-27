ADATA Outs Super-Thin, Stainless Steel USB 3.0 External Hard Drive

Thin is in, and not just when it comes to smartphones. This morning, ADATA announced the DashDrive Elite HE720, a slim and trim USB 3.0 external hard drive that ADATA says is the thinnest of its kind at just over a third of an inch thick.

The brushed stainless steel exterior keeps things simple, sporting a blue LED and an ADATA logo but little else. The metal is covered by a thin protective layer rated at 9H hardness to prevent scratching over the long haul. (Maybe Apple should take note?)

Of course, it's what inside that counts, and the DashDrive Elite HE720 doesn't eschew functionality in its quest for aesthetic fanciness. In addition to the blazing-fast USB 3.0 transfer speeds, the HE720 includes a "one-touch backup" feature, a 60 day trial to Norton Internet Security 2012, and a three year warranty.

ADATA failed to provide a firm release date for the 500GB external hard drive, but the company did say it will be available at Newegg, Tiger Direct and Amazon with a $89.99 sticker price.