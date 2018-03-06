Acer Spin 1 Now At Its Cheapest Price Ever

The Acer Spin 1 is the kind of budget laptop we can get behind.

Unlike many bargain bin laptops, this 3.3-pound, aluminum-clad machine offers a sturdy design and a colorful 1080p LCD. Normally priced at $329, Amazon currently offers the Acer Spin 1 for $293.96. That's $36 off and a new all-time price low for this 2-in-1, which rarely sees discounts.

The Spin 1 can be used in tent, laptop, display, or tablet mode. It's powered by a 1.1GHz Celeron N3350 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and a 32GB eMMC, which can be expanded via the laptop's SD card.

But don't let its spec sheet fool you. This Editors' Choice machine has an LCD that's so bright and colorful it'll make you wonder why pricier laptops still sport 1366 x 768 LCDs. Its keyboard and touchpad are equally impressive and responsive offering just the right amount of travel.

The Celeron CPU is far from beastly, but even with a dozen tabs open in Chrome and a 1080p video playing in another, the Spin 1 barely experienced any lag. That's not to say you'll be playing A-list games on the Spin 1, but for everyday work most users should be fine.

It's worth noting there are cheaper versions of the Spin 1 — such as this $249.99 model from Target — but those models ditch the aluminum chassis for a plastic one. Amazon's model is the same model and config we tested.