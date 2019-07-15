Trending

Prime Day Deal: Our Favorite Budget Laptop Drops to $289

Amazon Prime Day is starting off with a bang. On sale for just $289 is our favorite budget laptop, the Acer Aspire E 15. This is a seriously great deal on a laptop that was already super affordable. 

Armed with an Intel Core i3-8130U CPU, 6GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD, the Aspire E 15 will blaze through everyday tasks, like browsing the web, checking social media or binge-watching hours of YouTube videos.

We love that the Aspire E 15 offers a 1080p display at its low retail price. Now $91 cheaper, and the sharp 15.6-inch panel on the E 15 is about as good as it gets. As impressive as the display is, our favorite thing about the Aspire E 15 is its epic endurance, having lasted 9 hours on our battery test. 

The Aspire E 15 is great for folks who don't want to use dongles or spend tons of money upgrading all of their accessories. Loaded with ports, including multiple USB-A inputs, the Aspire E 15 even comes with an 8x DVD drive. Yes, this thing plays CDs. 

This low price on the Aspire E 15 won't last forever, so be sure to pick up an Aspire E 15 during Prime Day, which ends on July 16 at 11:59pm PT. 

