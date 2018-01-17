Take Up to $770 Off Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Tablets

We generally don't like to recommend older tech, but today's Amazon deal is particularly noteworthy because it's on a system that despite showing a bit of age, can still provide enough performance for everyday tasks.
We're talking about Lenovo's first-generation ThinkPad X1 Tablet, which is still one of the best business 2-in-1s you can find. Although Lenovo just announced its third iteration of this tablet at CES, the new models will command a starting price of $1,599. By comparison, Amazon is taking up to $770 off Lenovo's first-gen models with prices starting at $599.99. Each model comes with at least 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD in addition to a detachable keyboard and Lenovo's Active Pen. They're all also MIL-STD 810G tested for humidity, extreme temperatures, and vibrations. The prices are as listed below:
- ThinkPad X1 Tablet w/ 12-inch 2160x1440 IPS LCD/1.1GHz Core m5-6Y75/4GB/128GB SSD for $599.99 ($400 off)
- ThinkPad X1 Tablet w/ 12-inch 2160x1440 IPS LCD/1.1GHz Core m5-6Y75/8GB/256GB SSD for $699.99 ($600 off)
- ThinkPad X1 Tablet w/ 12-inch 2160x1440 IPS LCD/1.1GHz Core m5-6Y75/8GB/256GB SSD/4G LTE for $729.99 ($770 off)
- ThinkPad X1 Tablet w/ 12-inch 2160x1440 IPS LCD/1.2GHz Core m7-6Y75/8GB/256GB SSD for $799.99 ($700 off)
- ThinkPad X1 Tablet w/ 12-inch 2160x1440 IPS LCD/1.2GHz Core m7-6Y75/16GB/256GB SSD for $949.99 ($679 off)
Sure, there are newer, more powerful 2-in-1s on the market, but few — if any — will come close to matching these prices. But take note, because Amazon's sale ends today.