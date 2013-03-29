2014 Toyota Highlander Gets Infotainment, Safety Upgrades

For 2014, Toyota is upping the ante on tech and safety with its new Highlander, bringing a host of features that will keep you and your passengers both entertained and safe. Toyota says all new Highlanders will come equipped with a 6.1-inch touch screen and the automaker's Entune infotainment system.

High-end models will get a larger 8-inch touch-screen display and the Entune app suite which features apps including MovieTickets.com, OpenTable and Pandora radio. Rear seat passengers can also get in on the action with an available Rear Seat Entertainment package, which includes an RCA coaxial input that offers support for the latest gaming systems. A Blu-ray video player is also available.

Unfortunately, the Highlander we saw at the NYIAS 2013 was a prototype, so we were unable to give the infotainment system a thorough test drive. That said, the Entune system isn't due for any major upgrades, so it should remain unchanged from what's available across Toyota's line up.

To make connecting your smartphone to your car a bit easier, Toyota has outfitted the 2014 Highlander with a shelf below the touch screen for holding the driver and passengers' smartphones. The shelf, which runs the length of the dashboard from the center console to the passenger door, features a small hole that users can thread cables through to connect to the USB and power ports below.

Safety additions to the new Highlander include Toyota's Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Pre-collision systems.

Toyota hasn't released pricing information for the 2014 Highlander, though the automaker says the Highlander will hit dealer showrooms in 2014.