MacBook Air 2019

Today Only: Take $200 off every 2019 MacBook Air

By Louis Ramirez

Just in time for the holidays, Best Buy is taking $200 off every 2019 MacBook Air laptop.

Apple MacBook Air 2018

Today Only: MacBook Air just $750 on Amazon

By Louis Ramirez

Today only, Amazon is taking from $250 to $330 off refurbished 2018 MacBook Pro laptops. It's the best sale we've seen on the previous-gen MacBook Air.

Apple Airpods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro Review

By Phillip Tracy

The best wireless earbuds yet

Microsoft Excel on a Mac.

Office for Mac's Most Secure Setting Increases Risk of Attack

By Paul Wagenseil

Merging two ancient file formats can sneak malicious macros past Microsoft Office for Mac's toughest security.

Surface Pro 7 vs. iPad Pro (12.9 Inch): Which Is Right for You?

By Philip Tracy

Microsoft's new Surface Pro 7 brings more power and a USB-C port to the acclaimed detachable, but how does the new Surface compare to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro?