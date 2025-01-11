The Best Concept of CES 2025 was the Razer's AI esports coach, Project Ava

CES is not only a showcase of the best tech to come in the year ahead, it's also a place for manufacturers and developers to showcase some of their grander ideas for how breaking technologies can theoretically be applied in the consumer space several years from now.

These concepts can sometimes steal the show, gifting us a look at a future yet to come. CES 2025 was no exception, and as you'd expect AI had a lot to do with many of the concepts we came across on showroom floors throughout Las Vegas, Nevada. However, one concept caught our eye in particular: Razer's real-time AI esports coach, Project Ava.

Best Concept of CES 2025: Razer Project Ava

RAZER | Project AVA - YouTube Watch On

CES is always full of products that may or may not come to fruition, but in that sea of concepts, one really stood out to us. Razer’s Project Ava is an AI esports coach that works in real-time.

That means, while you’re mid-raid in League of Legends, you can get feedback on where to push or which items to use all without having to leave your game to trawl YouTube.

What makes Razer’s AI coach different than competitors is that it utilizes visual data from your game in addition to game data from other players.

The result is a coach that’s tailored to your specific scenario and play style. Razer also envisions Ava being used for non-esports play in games like Black Myth: Wukong to give real-time advice on how to beat bosses as well as post-match coaching for breakdowns on what you did right and wrong during your match.

It’s hard to say whether Project Ava, if it gets released in full, will actually live up to all of Razer’s vision, but the idea is one that companies like Razer and its ilk are pursuing.

Project Ava may be a concept right now, but it’s also a template for gaming’s AI future.