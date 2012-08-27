Wireless Networking

Wireless Guide - Mobile Broadband Cards, 4G Connections, Wi-Fi Routers, and More
Find the right way to connect at home or on the road with the latest mobile broadband gadgets, routers, mobile entertainment options, and more.
An intriguing Chromecast alternative, the Plair 2 offers more features than Google's TV stick, but doesn't offer the smoothest performance.
The $49 touch-enabled Netgear Zing Mobile Hotspot offers fast LTE speeds and impressive battery life.
The Sprint MiFi 500 LTE Hotspot offers good battery life and fast data speeds where Sprint LTE coverage is available.
The Google Chromecast is a small HDMI stick that lets you stream Netflix, YouTube and other videos and music on your TV for just $35, but it could use more content partners.
Plair is a clever Wi-Fi accessory that lets you beam content from Android, iOS, Macs and PCs to your TV, but the streaming performance could be better.
The ASUS Cube with Google TV enhances your TV experience with a superior program guide, a versatile remote with voice search and a wide array of premium content and apps.
The Hopper with Sling combines a whole-house DVR with location-shifting features, making it one of the most compelling pieces of home entertainment technology.
The compact Jetpack 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot MiFi 5510L provides a fast connection for up to 10 users simultaneously.
Voiamo's GlobalGig Mobile Hotspot offers a cheap solution to international roaming costs in a very compact design, but it's 3G only.
With its enhanced interface, vast content selection and private listening feature, the Roku 3 is a very compelling media-streaming device.
The Western Digital My Net N900 Central combines a router and a network-attached storage drive into one sleek package.
AT&T's MiFi Liberate is the first mobile hotspot to sport a touchscreen interface, but its impressive battery life is the real star of the show.
The Belkin AC1200 router offers fast 802.11ac speed, breezy setup, and helpful parent controls, but it lacks features that competing devices offer. Is it worth your 150 bucks?
D-Link's 802.11a/c router is as fast as a Ferrari but some bells and whistles missing.
The Linksys Smart Wi-Fi Router EA4500 router offers good performance and useful apps but is it easy enough to set up without calling tech support?
The Slingbox 500 lets you watch high-def TV on the go in 1080p and features integrated Wi-Fi, but is it fully baked?
Verizon's ZTE-built hotspot can connect 10 Wi-Fi-enabled devices and offers fast 4G LTE speeds, but is it worth a two-year contract?
The Sprint Sierra Wireless 4G LTE Tri-Fi Hotspot offers blazing fast 4G speeds and extra-long battery life, but is the limited Sprint 4G LTE coverage worth a 2-year contract?
Sonic 4G Mobile Hotspot promises download speeds up 10 Mbps, and it has an SD Card slot for sharing files, but is it worth the two-year contract?
