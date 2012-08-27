Wireless Networking

Trending

Plair 2 Review

By Michael A. Prospero

An intriguing Chromecast alternative, the Plair 2 offers more features than Google's TV stick, but doesn't offer the smoothest performance.

Netgear Zing Mobile Hotspot Review

By Michael Andronico

The $49 touch-enabled Netgear Zing Mobile Hotspot offers fast LTE speeds and impressive battery life.

Sprint MiFi 500 LTE Review

By Avram Piltch

The Sprint MiFi 500 LTE Hotspot offers good battery life and fast data speeds where Sprint LTE coverage is available.

Google Chromecast Review

By Michael A. Prospero

The Google Chromecast is a small HDMI stick that lets you stream Netflix, YouTube and other videos and music on your TV for just $35, but it could use more content partners.

Plair Review

By Michael A. Prospero

Plair is a clever Wi-Fi accessory that lets you beam content from Android, iOS, Macs and PCs to your TV, but the streaming performance could be better.

ASUS Cube with Google TV Review

By Michael A. Prospero

The ASUS Cube with Google TV enhances your TV experience with a superior program guide, a versatile remote with voice search and a wide array of premium content and apps.

Hopper with Sling Review

By Michael A. Prospero

The Hopper with Sling combines a whole-house DVR with location-shifting features, making it one of the most compelling pieces of home entertainment technology.

Verizon Jetpack 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot MiFi 5510L Review

By Meghan McDonough

The compact Jetpack 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot MiFi 5510L provides a fast connection for up to 10 users simultaneously.

GlobalGig Mobile HotSpot Review

By Lisa Eadicicco

Voiamo's GlobalGig Mobile Hotspot offers a cheap solution to international roaming costs in a very compact design, but it's 3G only.

Roku 3 Review

By Mark Spoonauer

With its enhanced interface, vast content selection and private listening feature, the Roku 3 is a very compelling media-streaming device.

Western Digital My Net N900 Central Review

By John Brandon

The Western Digital My Net N900 Central combines a router and a network-attached storage drive into one sleek package.

AT&T Mobile Hotspot MiFi Liberate Review

By Dan Howley

AT&T's MiFi Liberate is the first mobile hotspot to sport a touchscreen interface, but its impressive battery life is the real star of the show.

Belkin AC1200 DB Wi-Fi Dual-Band Router Review

By John Brandon

The Belkin AC1200 router offers fast 802.11ac speed, breezy setup, and helpful parent controls, but it lacks features that competing devices offer. Is it worth your 150 bucks?

D-Link Cloud Router 5700 DIR-865L Review

By John Brandon

D-Link's 802.11a/c router is as fast as a Ferrari but some bells and whistles missing.

Cisco Linksys Smart Wi-Fi Router EA4500 (N900) Review

By John Brandon

The Linksys Smart Wi-Fi Router EA4500 router offers good performance and useful apps but is it easy enough to set up without calling tech support?

Slingbox 500 Review

By Michael A. Prospero

The Slingbox 500 lets you watch high-def TV on the go in 1080p and features integrated Wi-Fi, but is it fully baked?

Verizon Jetpack 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot 890L Review

By Dan Howley

Verizon's ZTE-built hotspot can connect 10 Wi-Fi-enabled devices and offers fast 4G LTE speeds, but is it worth a two-year contract?

Sprint Sierra Wireless 4G LTE Tri-Fi Hotspot Review

By Dan Howley

The Sprint Sierra Wireless 4G LTE Tri-Fi Hotspot offers blazing fast 4G speeds and extra-long battery life, but is the limited Sprint 4G LTE coverage worth a 2-year contract?

T-Mobile Sonic 4G Mobile HotSpot Review

By Dan Howley

Sonic 4G Mobile Hotspot promises download speeds up 10 Mbps, and it has an SD Card slot for sharing files, but is it worth the two-year contract?