XPS 15 leak reveals major redesign — the MacBook Pro could be in trouble

Dell looks poised to release a new XPS 15 and XPS 17 in the coming months, based on a flurry of recent rumors and leaks. Those rumors alerted us to the existence of a new XPS 15 but now we're getting concrete details about the laptop, and let's just say the MacBook Pro should be worried.

Leaked pictures posted to the Korea Energy Agency Efficiency Standardization Certification Center website reveal a completely redesigned XPS 15. As you can see in the below image, the XPS 15 will apparently receive a similar overhaul as the XPS 13 2020.

Dell XPS 15 9500 design

Dell XPS 15 9500 (Image credit: Korea Energy Agency Efficiency Standardization Certification Center)

The facelift will trim the XPS 15 9500's display bezels even further, and remove the bottom bezel to create a truly edge-to-edge display. This should help reduce the overall footprint of the XPS 15 while improving the viewing experience.

Lower your eyes to the deck and you'll see a much larger trackpad than what is on previous XPS 15 models. The massive surface is reminiscent of the oversized touchpad on the MacBook Pro -- and will hopefully be just as responsive.

Just above the display, you can faintly see a camera module instead of a single circular lens. We hope this means Dell found a way to add an IR sensor to the XPS 15 for facial recognition via Windows Hello. It's a convenient feature that's been missing on Dell's otherwise feature-filled XPS machines.

You can glean even more from these two photos if you zoom in and take a closer look. The keyboard doesn't look much different from the previous -- it doesn't expand across the deck like the XPS 13's, there's no numpad and the arrow keys are still bunched up.

Dell XPS 15 9500 (Image credit: Korea Energy Agency Efficiency Standardization Certification Center)

Dell also appears to have moved the power button to the keyboard, a change I'm dreading. I hope this doesn't make me accidentally turn off the laptop when I'm trying to hit the delete button, a problem I've faced with keyboards using the same layout.

I'm not sold on the keyboard just yet but the top-firing speakers flanking it suggest the XPS 15 will receive a much-needed upgrade in the audio department. The 16-inch MacBook Pro has the best sound quality of any laptop, so the XPS 15 has a long way to catch up.

Dell Precision business laptops leak

Dell Latitude 5510 (Image credit: Korea Energy Agency Efficiency Standardization Certification Center)

Several Dell Latitude business laptops leaked alongside the XPS 15. Those include the Latitude 7310, Latitude 7310 2-in-1, Latitude 7410, Latitude 7410 2-in-1, Latitude 5310, Latitude 5310 2-in-1, Latitude 5410 and Latitude 5510.

Images of these products were compiled and uploaded by Reddit user stblr. You can check them out and see what you think. In general, the laptops look sleek and they all feature relatively thin display bezels and a prominent camera module (perhaps for IR sensors?).

Dell is rumored to launch these products in the coming weeks or months, so expect a full review of the XPS 15 and Latitude business machines soon.