Wow! The epic Dell XPS 15 is hugely discounted for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is here and with it are amazing discounts on some of our favorite laptops. One of the best deals so far is on the Dell XPS 15, our favorite 15-inch laptop ever.

Dell (via eBay) is selling the XPS 15, with a Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM, for $450 off. That brings this powerful model down to $1,199 from its original $1,649 price.

Don't worry about this coming from eBay; It's sold directly from Dell's store in new condition with the included one-year warranty.

Dell XPS 15 (2019, Core i7): was $1,649 now $1,199

This 256GB model is on sale at eBay for $1,199. You still get a Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. And don't worry, this comes directly from Dell's eBay store. View Deal

In our glowing XPS 15 review, we were floored by its gorgeous 15.6-inch panel and the laptop's premium, slim chassis for its surprising portability. The XPS 15 also packs powerful performance thanks to its 9th Gen H-series CPU and it even has a discrete graphics card in the form of an Nvidia GTX 1650.

The XPS 15 nails the basics but perhaps our favorite thing about the machine is that the webcam was moved back to its rightful place above the display. Yes, this XPS 15 doesn't have a nosecam!

