WoW 10.0: Rumored Evoker class and Dragonkin race could be revealed tomorrow

MMO-Champion user Scaleface, who suggests they revealed accurate information about 2016's Legion expansion prior to its announcement, claims to possess leaked details about WoW 10.0, which is rumored to be called Dragonflight. Scaleface claims to have seen an early look at a PR update with details about a new Evoker class and Dragon-esque race, perhaps similar to the Dragonkin.

WoW 10.0 is a massive milestone to celebrate the game's 18-year journey. World of Warcraft will continue evolving, and tomorrow we'll get a first look at what to expect from the future of Warcraft. But before we're thrust head-first into a lake of juicy details, there's a full day of speculation remaining.

Scaleface claims the new class is titled Evoker, an evolution of the Mage's Arcane specialization in the same way the Demon Hunter was an evolution of the Warlock's Demonology. We don't know much else about it, but it'll revolve around Arcane casting and abilities.

Scaleface is being pretty vague about what the dragon-esque race will look like. We know it'll have a tail and wings akin to netherdrakes "with a bit transparency," and a dragon-form alongside a human form. Apparently, the dragon form comes out while channeling, although it's hard to tell what exactly is being implied in the post.

Scaleface also suggests that we'll see the return of the talent trees from the earlier days of WoW, most notably Wrath of the Lich King. However, instead of three columns for talents, there will only be two. This would be an incredible addition, as the removal of in-depth talent trees during Cataclysm is one of WoW's modern changes that I hate the most.

Scaleface's supposed leaked image of the new expansion. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Scaleface shared what they claim to be a leaked image of the upcoming expansion. Google reverse engine searches don't bring up any results, and the image looks far too detailed (even though it's low resolution) to be fake. Unless Scaleface is an expert 3D modeler, its quite convincing. We'll find out by tomorrow when Blizzard shows off the upcoming expansion, and if we get a first look cinematic, we'll be keeping an eye out to see if this image matches any of its scenes.