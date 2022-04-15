World of Warcraft 10.0: How to watch the reveal of WoW’s next expansion

Blizzard Entertainment is revealing what’s in store for the future of World of Warcraft in a presentation this month. Details on what to expect out of the game’s upcoming expansion, along with any and all other patch notes that will come about from version 10.0, are practically guaranteed. This is a huge number for the franchise, and could be indicative of massive changes.

We already know that World of Warcraft’s cross-faction update is in the works, but we’re hoping to hear good news that can breathe some life into the game in other ways. After all, Shadowlands suffered from a particularly exhausting endgame , so hopefully these issues are addressed. I don’t want to grind Renown to continue a main quest line ever again.

How to watch World of Warcraft’s 10.0 reveal

World of Warcraft’s 10.0 reveal will go live on April 19 at 9am PST / 12pm EST. You can tune in on YouTube , Twitch , or keep up with this article to get live updates around when the show goes live. We’re expecting something huge to celebrate 10.0, as it’s the first time the game’s patch number is hitting double digits. With the Shadowlands storyline coming to an end, players should be prepared to witness the next big step for World of Warcraft.

One week to go. ⚔️The Expansion Reveal Event kicks off April 19.📜 https://t.co/5UCeI4dfNA pic.twitter.com/t657u7XbynApril 12, 2022 See more

It marks the 10th substantial retail iteration of World of Warcraft, including Vanilla (2004), The Burning Crusade (2007), Wrath of the Lich King (2008), Cataclysm (2010), Mists of Pandaria (2012), Warlords of Draenor (2014), Legion (2016), Battle for Azeroth (2018), and Shadowlands (2020). Due to the timeline of previous releases, we anticipate the new expansion will launch in 2022.

Rumors have been circulating that suggest the long-theorized Dragon Isles, which were a cut raid from the original version of World of Warcraft, could be the focus of this upcoming expansion. There's no substantial evidence to suggest this is true, but it could be a huge deal in bringing one of the most elusive pieces of cut content back into the spotlight. It would also mean that fans could finally explore an area they've been waiting to see for almost two decades.