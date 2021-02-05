Windows 10 update will finally kill off Microsoft Edge — don't worry, there is a better option

The legacy version of Microsoft Edge will soon be a thing of the past and removed from Windows 10 when the OS is updated later this year. Windows 10 comes with three Browsers pre-installed, Internet Explorer (the browser that refuses to die) Legacy Edge (Why? ), and the current, Chromium-based version of the Edge browser.

The new language pack that will be part of the soon-to-be-updated Windows 10 does not support the legacy version of Edge, which more than likely signals that legacy Edge will be removed entirely as Microsoft approaches the fall debut of the 2021 update.

Microsoft has already alerted users that they should switch to the newly updated version of the Chromium-based browser with promised improvements in performance and security. Microsoft also alerted users that they would no longer support the legacy version starting in March of 2021.

The larger looming death nail that is approaching is the end of Microsoft support for the ancient Internet Explorer, which is entirely obsolete. All users clinging to the last vestiges of Explorer are being pushed to Edge, especially when trying to use services like Microsoft 365.

Although Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and other upstarts dominate the Chromium-based browser game, some remain completely loyal to the Microsoft ecosystem and will eventually make the switch to Edge thanks to brand loyalty. Fortunately, the new version of Edge, based on Google's Chromium engine, is a major improvement (and even beat Chrome in our Chrome vs. Edge face-off).

I, like many, won't notice it either way because I've migrated away from Microsoft browsers long ago due to security issues and slow buggy performance.