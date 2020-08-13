What is #FreeFortnite? Explaining the Epic Games vs. Apple fued

If you are seeing #FreeFortnite popping up on social media and wondering what on earth is going on, we can help get you caught up on the drama between the world's most popular game and the richest tech company.

Earlier today, Epic Games rolled out an update to the payment methods available in Fortnite on both iOS and Android, allowing customers to purchase the in-game currency, V-Bucks, directly from Epic rather than using the normal in-app purchasing (IAP) methods on both platforms. This is specifically prohibited on both platforms, which receive 30% of the profits for such purchases, and led to Apple removing Fortnite from the App Store.

Users who purchase V-Bucks directly from Epic get to enjoy a 20% discount, netting the developer an extra 10% as compared to its take from purchases made through Apple or Google's payment platforms.

This is not the first time that Epic has clashed with the mobile platforms over these fees. The company kept Fortnite out of the Google Play Store for 18 months when it first launched to avoid these fees but ultimately capitulated when it proved too difficult to operate outside of Google's policies.

Epic was well aware of the possible ramifications and was ready with a media package that it sent to all Fortnite players at 4pm Eastern time. The associated video, titled "Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite," is a play on Apple's old Ridley Scott-directed 1984 commercial ad.

The text below the video reads "Epic Games has defied the App Store Monopoly. In retaliation, Apple is blocking Fortnite from a billion devices. Visit fn.gg/freefortnite and join the fight to stop 2020 from becoming '1984.'"

Along with the mobilization of its fan base, Epic has also taken legal action and is suing Apple in California.

Coming on the heels of the news that Microsoft was stopping its testing of xCloud on iOS devices, the mobile gaming community is already less than thrilled with Apple, so it will be interesting to see if the normally loyal Apple community will fall on its side in this disagreement.

At the moment, Fortnite remains available for download on Android, but given the amount of money at stake, it's difficult to believe that Google will be able to simply ignore this matter. With Fortnite still the most popular game in the world by a wide margin, it is easy to see why Epic's management would believe it has the leverage to pull this off, but only time will tell if it was right.