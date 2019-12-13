This $150 Acer Spin 1 deal is the perfect last-minute laptop gift

The holidays are upon us, and you have only a few more days to shop. Thankfully, we found one of the cheapest laptop deals of the year.

Staples is selling the Acer Spin 1 for just $149 when you use coupon code "76987" at checkout. Originally $399, this brings the final savings to $250, or a staggering 62.5% off.

We haven't found such a steep discount on a budget laptop since Black Friday, so you might want to snatch this one up before it disappears.

Acer Spin 1: was $399 now $149 (with code 76987)

This is about as cheap as 2-in-1 laptops get. At $149, the Acer Spin 1 is an absolute steal. This 11.6-inch model has a Pentium Silver N5000 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.View Deal

While we haven't reviewed this specific model, we did test the older 2017 Acer Spin 1 and gave it a 4-star rating.

Based on user reviews posted to Staples, the on-sale model is just as impressive. After 116 reviews, the laptop has an average rating of 4.3 stars, with users praising its lightweight, compact design and versatile 2-in-1 form factor. Of course, people really love the price point as well.

But a word of caution: don't expect the Spin 1 to be a powerhouse machine. Its 11.6-inch display is pretty low resolution (1366 x 768) and the Intel Pentium Silver N5000 CPU won't match up to Core i-series processors. Regardless, you're getting a lot of laptop for just $150.

If you need a cheap laptop to get you on the web or a last-minute stocking-stuffer, this $149 Acer Spin 1 is a winner.